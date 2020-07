The scene of a crash involving a minivan and Rapid bus on 28th Street in Wyoming. (July 31, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Minor injuries were reported in a Friday crash involving a Rapid bus.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on 28th Street east of Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming, dispatchers say.

The bus and a minivan collided. The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately released.

It it’s not yet clear how many people were injured, nor is it known which vehicle they were in.