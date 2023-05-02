WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A millage that will allow the city of Wyoming to hire more police officers and firefighters is projected to pass.

The levy of 1.5 mills is expected to raise $4 million and will run through 2027.

Despite having grown by 10% since the year 2000, Wyoming is operating with fewer staff in the public safety department than it did 23 years ago. Wyoming currently has 1.3 officers per 1,000 residents. The national average is 2.4. Wyoming will hire 14 more police officers. Some of the millage money will help the department continue focusing on community policing and crime prevention.

“Job No. 1 is hiring police officers and firefighters. That will start really tomorrow morning. We will get those positions posted. It’s a fairly long process for those jobs, it’s kind of an intense vetting process that goes into that … it could take 6-9 months for us to see those men and women out on the street doing that work,” said John McCarter, interim City Manager.

There are currently .35 firefighters per 1,000 people in Wyoming. That’s lower than surrounding agencies but Wyoming has one of the highest rates of calls per firefighter. The millage will allow the city to hire 13 additional firefighters and utilize all four fire stations. The Division Street station is not currently operational.

“We don’t have enough staff or police in our fire department. Story goes back really to the Great Recession,” explained McCarter. “The taxable value here in Wyoming dropped about 18%. Along with that came layoffs and reductions in our head count and we just haven’t recovered due to limitations and how our properties have grown. The city has grown and our needs have grown too. So for us to provide the services that our residents deserve, we came with this ask: one and a half mills over five years.”