Military family stuck in Italy home during virus outbreak

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan military family is stuck in Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Farmers are stationed at the Aviano Air Base, which is about an hour from Venice. Corey Farmer, who’s in the Air Force, is currently on active duty. They have been there for the past two years and are set to stay for at least two more.

They say because of the severity of the cases across the nation of Italy, they’ve been limited on how much they can leave their own home.

Italy is currently considered a level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they’re experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus. It also means the CDC does not recommend travel to the country at this time.

As of Wednesday, Italy had over 12,000 cases and more than 800 deaths as a result.

The Farmers say in response, the country has been requiring people to carry paperwork that proves they have “legitimate reasons” for leaving the house. If they don’t have a legitimate reason, they can be fined.

“The two regions next to us were red zones and they (government officials) were going to close the borders of those. There was going to be police over there, and we couldn’t enter those zones, unless of course we were working there and driving back,” Corinne Farmer said. “There was going to be very strict measures and people in our region freaked out.”

Farmer says her biggest concern is that she has two young kids. She says schools and day cares have been closed through April as the country works to contain the virus.

Farmer says luckily right now, her family is healthy and the area she’s in has not seen an abundance of cases.

She says they are taking extra precaution by disinfecting everything and avoiding anyone who is sick.