Michigan’s 1st Hamburger Mary’s combines drag queens, dining near GR

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s first Hamburger Mary’s will celebrate its grand opening in Kent County this week.

The LGBTQ-friendly restaurant, located at 6420 28th St. SE in Cascade Township, will feature a hamburger bar, a variety of beers on tap and drag queen performances.

Co-owner Doug Hanchett said the restaurant, which serves as “a destination for a lot of people,” combines his love for the art of drag and co-owner Tom Zarkowski’s passion for service and hospitality.

Hanchett says he and Zarkowski settled on the area for their restaurant because they called Grand Rapids home when they first started dating.

“It was a natural fit for us to want to come back to Grand Rapids and do something we love,” he stated in a message to News 8.

Hanchett says they picked the 6,700-square-foot facility because it needed minimal work and was conveniently located near I-96.

The new restaurant includes an outdoor patio for dining. Inside, guests will be greeted by traditional Hamburger Mary’s décor with a “unique touch,” according to Hanchett.

While Michigan’s first Hamburger Mary’s will have enough space to fit 274 people, Hanchett says the restaurant currently plans to allow up to 75 people through its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to wear masks when they’re not seated at their table.

The grand opening celebration starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with drag queen Bingo planned for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Those interested in attending must reserve a spot by messaging Hamburger Mary’s on Facebook.