Michigan State Police post moving from Rockford to Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County Michigan State Police post is closing its doors and moving into a new location this weekend.

Three units, the Rockford Post, the Sixth District Headquarters and the Grand Rapids Forensic lab, will be moving into the new Grand Rapids-area post, located at 2290 4 Mile Road in Walker. Michigan State Police says the facility will decrease costs and increase efficiency.

Starting Monday, state police from the Rockford Post will be working in the new location.

The Sixth District Headquarters is also transitioning into the building now, with the Grand Rapids Forensic Lab to follow in April.