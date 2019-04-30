Michigan's top high schools: Where W. MI districts rank

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids school is among the top five best high schools in the state, according to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Among the 650 Michigan schools ranked, Grand Rapids Public Schools’ City Middle/High School was the first West Michigan high school to make the list. City Middle/High School came in at No. 2, right behind International Academy of Macomb.

“City High Middle School has consistently been ranked as one of the top performing schools not just in the region, but across the entire state and nation. This is a testament to the students, parents, school leaders, amazing teachers, and the rigorous International Baccalaureate programs," GRPS said in a statement Tuesday.

The following West Michigan high schools cracked the top 50:

2. City Middle/High School – Grand Rapids

6. Black River Public High School – Holland

12. East Grand Rapids High School – East Grand Rapids

13. Grand River Preparatory High School – Grand Rapids

16. Forest Hills Northern High School – Grand Rapids Township

20. Central High School – Grand Rapids

37. Byron Center High School – Byron Township

38. Forest Hills Eastern High School – Ada Township

39. Hudsonville High School – Hudsonville

42. West Michigan Aviation Academy – Cascade Township

46. Jenison High School – Jenison

47. Lowell Senior High School – Lowell

48. Grandville High School – Grandville

U.S. News & World Report included more than 23,000 public high schools nationwide in its rankings, which take into account Advanced Placement coursework, state-required test scores, enrollment and the graduation rate. You can search the entire list of rankings on U.S. News & World Report’s website.