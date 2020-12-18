MI native picked to lead The Right Place in 2021

An undated courtesy photo of Randy Thelen, who will take over as CEO of The Right Place on March 1, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Right Place, Inc. has named its next leader.

Michigan native Randy Thelen will take over as president and CEO of the regional economic development engine on March 1.

Thelen comes to The Right Place with 25 years of industry experience, including with Allegan and Ottawa county’s Lakeshore Advantage and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. As senior vice president of economic development at the Downtown Denver Partnership, he supported more than $1 billion in project investments and oversaw a startup program where more than 70% of entrepreneurs were from traditionally under-represented groups.

Thelen will have a lot to live up to. Under the 33-year tenure of CEO Birgit Klohs, The Right Place has created or retained 47,000 jobs and spurred more than $5.1 billion in new regional investment.

With Klohs at the helm, The Right Place has helped grow Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile with the addition of Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and Perrigo’s headquarters, which should take shape on Michigan Street next year.

(An undated courtesy photo shows The Right Place CEO Birgit Klohs, who is retiring after 33 years.)

“Birgit’s legacy can be seen in the economic vitality of this region. Especially now, as this worldwide pandemic highlights our need to be creative, bold and to plan for the future, the foundation The Right Place has built over the past 35 years puts us on very solid ground. We’re confident that Randy will continue moving us toward an even more successful future,” stated Tina Freese Decker, The Right Place Board treasurer and president & CEO of Spectrum Health.