MI man admits to trying to help his cousin join ISIS

A 2019 photo of Mohamed Haji and his two cousins, Muse Abdikadir Muse and Mohamud Muse. (courtsey)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy after he was accused of helping his cousin try to leave the country to join the Islamic State group.

Mohamed Haji, from Lansing, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan said in a Wednesday release.

Haji’s cousin, Muse Abdikadir Muse, was arrested in 2019 at the Gerald R. Ford airport when he was trying to fly to Mogadishu, Somalia in order to join the Islamic State, the release said.

Haji and his other cousin, Mohamud Muse, were later arrested as co-conspirators.

His two cousins, both also from Lansing, have both already pleaded guilty.

The three of them will be sentenced at a later time. They face up to 20 years in prison, the Attorney’s office said.