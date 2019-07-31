MI airports to receive millions in grant funding

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some major funding is coming to four Michigan airports.
The airports will receive improvement program grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.
More than $21 million is being given to Detroit Metropolitan Airport for runway reconstruction.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Cascade Township will get over $11 million for apron rehabilitation.
Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport will receive more than $1.5 million to conduct an environmental study.
More than $500,000 is being given to Alpena County Regional Airport to acquire snow removal equipment.