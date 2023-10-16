WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in the former DeHops location in Walker.

El Tapatio Mexican Grill & Bar will be opening at 363 Cummings Ave. near Lake Michigan Drive in December or January, owner Martin Bernal told News 8. Bernal is putting the finishing touches on the building and is working to secure a liquor license.

Bernal, who has almost a decade of experience in the restaurant industry, owns several other restaurants in the area, including El Rancho in Holland. He had been looking at opening a restaurant in the Walker area for five years, he said.

On the menu will be items like fajitas, burritos and tacos. It will occasionally host Mariachi bands and Tex-Mex bands for special events, according to planning documents.

“El Tapatio Mexican Grill and Bar will be an asset to the community,” Bernal wrote in planning documents filed with the city. “We will foster job growth, support local agriculture, and keep the earned money back into the community; besides we will be happy to help our customers make memories while supporting our town’s economic development.”

Bernal, who moved to West Michigan about 15 years ago after growing up in Jalisco, a Mexican state, invited people to stop by after the restaurant’s opening to try authentic Mexican food.