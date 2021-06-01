Metro Health takes steps toward inclusivity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday is the start of Pride Month, and Metro Health-University of Michigan Health wants to send a message of support and welcome to the LGBTQ community.

Dr. Rhae-Ann Booker is the vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Booker says people in the LGBTQ community have experienced biases in many parts of their lives including by health care providers.

She says that prevents many people from going to see a doctor because of the fear that they won’t be understood. Booker says this means some people put off importance health screenings, which could lead to a later stage diagnosis.

Metro Health is committed to showing its support. On Tuesday, the hospital hung a pride flag and added window decals that say, “You Belong Here.”

Booker says they want to send a clear message that Metro Health is committed to inclusion.