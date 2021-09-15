Metro Health offering up to $10,000 to new hires

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) ­­­— New hires to Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, located in Wyoming, have the chance to earn thousands of dollars in sign-on bonuses.

The bonus opportunities range from $1,000 to $10,000 and include retention requirements from 90 days to 18 months. Multiple positions across the organization are eligible for the bonuses.

Details about job openings and sign-on bonuses can be found on the organization’s careers page.

“We are excited to offer these bonuses to help grow our teams, just as we are proud to continue to develop new strategies to support our existing team members,” said Jennifer Gonzalez, chief human resources officer at Metro Health – University of Michigan Health.

Metro Health – University of Michigan Health is undergoing a name change to University of Michigan Health-West.