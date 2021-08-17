Metro GR bakery cites labor shortage in shutdown decision

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-area bakery that shut down after more than a decade in business says the worker shortage is partly to blame.

The Great Harvest Bread Co. Bakery on Forest Hills Avenue near Cascade Road SE closed its doors for good on Friday the 13th.

“We have greatly valued being a part of this community for the past 14 years,” the owners posted on Facebook the day prior. “Because of personal health concerns and the national labor shortage, we are no longer able to provide the same product quality and customer service you are accustomed to.”

The bakery announced last month it was trimming business hours because of the staffing shortage, closing on Monday and Saturday in addition to Sunday.

Fans of Great Harvest Bakery will now have to travel nearly 40 miles to Grand Haven or 56 miles to Lansing to get their fix.

The owners of the shuttered Grand Rapids Township bakery are looking for someone to buy their business. Those interested are encouraged to contact Kristy Smith at 616.942.0606.