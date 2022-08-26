WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a car-lover’s paradise: The 28th Street Metro Cruise is this weekend.

There are two main event sites: Rogers Plaza in Wyoming and Woodland Mall in Kentwood. You can check out classic rides and the newest sports cars. There are kids activities, plenty of food and live music at both spots.

“We were back in 2021, last year, but with an abbreviated event, I guess we would call it. There was still come COVID impacts with different cancellations and (it was) hard to book different things,” Metro Cruise project manager Brandon Simmons said Friday as the event got underway. “But this year we’re back and we are back stronger than ever.”

The 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise is Friday and Saturday.