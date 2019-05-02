Kent County

Metro Cab closes in Grand Rapids area

Posted: May 02, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 02, 2019 04:35 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The taxi company that servevd the Gerald R. Ford Airport has ceased operations in the Grand Rapids area.

Metro Cab's vice president of operations said the company could not reach an agreement with the airport to extend its contact for taxi service. Since the airport was such a large part of its business, it shut down all local operations.

Under its previous contract, Metro paid the airport to allow its drivers the right to park at a designated cab stand.

Other taxis can still service the airport when called by customers.

