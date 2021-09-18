Memorial honors fallen Kent County K-9 Axel

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people came together Saturday morning at Cedar Springs High School to honor fallen Kent County K-9 officer Axel.

Axel began his training journey in the Netherlands in 2018, then moved to attend an academy in Indiana. He joined the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and caught his first suspect shortly after.

A memorial at Cedar Springs High School Saturday honored fallen Kent County K-9 officer Axel.

Axel passed away from heart problems during a search for a suspect during a home invasion at the end of August. Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says they all will miss him deeply.

“When it’s a K-9 officer, the whole Kent County family grieves,” said LaJoye-Young. “Service that that dog has been willing to share, the connection that they make with all the officers as they come in and out of the department, all of us are feeling this, so he’s had a huge impact.”

LaJoye-Young adds that they will never forget Axel’s service to the citizens of Kent County.