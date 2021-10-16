Memorial held 10 years later for Walker officer killed in line of duty

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Walker Police Department gathered Saturday to remember the life of an officer killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

Officer Trevor Slot was killed ten years. On Oct. 13, 2011, Slot was assisting in a chase involving two bank robbery suspects. He was laying down stop sticks on I-96 to take out the vehicle’s tires when he was hit and killed.

That stretch of highway is now named in Slot’s honor.

His family, friends and brothers and sisters in blue all gathered at a memorial site to remember his legacy.

Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel says even though its been a decade, Slot’s presence is still felt. Every new officer that comes into the department is told about what happened to him.

Everyone says he wasn’t just a public servant, he was a friend.

“Trevor always did the right thing,” Mankel said. “That’s what made him so special. He was always willing to stand up and do the right thing for everybody. Even that day he did the right thing.”

The police department says they will continue to remember Slot each year.