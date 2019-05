Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

(WOOD) — West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

The national holiday falls on Monday, May 27 this year and marks the unofficial start of summer.

Bands, organizations and military groups will march through the streets of countless communities to celebrate. Find a parade near you here:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Douglas parade | Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. | Event details

Otsego parade | Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m. | Event details

Plainwell parade | Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. | Event details

Saugatuck parade | Monday, May 27 at 9 a.m. | Event details

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings parade | Monday, May 27, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Event details

Middleville parade | Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. | Event details (PDF)

BERRIEN COUNTY

St. Joseph parade | Friday, May 24, noon to 1 p.m. | Event details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Marshall parade | Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. to noon | Event details

Kellogg Community College ceremony | Thursday, May 23, noon - 12:30 p.m. | Event details

IONIA COUNTY

Portland parade | Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. | Event details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo parade | Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Event details

Vicksburg parade | Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. | Event details

KENT COUNTY

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Fruitport parade | Monday, May 27, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Event details

Greater Muskegon Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 27, 9 a.m. -10 a.m. | Event details

Lakeside Memorial Day Parade | Monday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. | Event details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Fremont parade | Monday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Event details

OTTAWA COUNTY

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Mendon parade | Monday, May 27 at noon | Event details (DOC)

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Bloomingdale parade | Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. | Event details

Breedsville parade | Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. | Event details

Don't see your parade on our list? Send us the information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.