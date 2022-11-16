GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, Mel Trotter is hosting its 19th annual Turkey Drop.

There are three places to drop off the turkey between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX

2121 Celebration Drive, NE Suite 600, Grand Rapids

2121 Celebration Drive, NE Suite 600, Grand Rapids Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South

1506 Eastport Dr, Grand Rapids

1506 Eastport Dr, Grand Rapids Mel Trotter Ministries’ downtown location

225 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids

You can also donate money anytime between now and Thanksgiving. It takes approximately $20 to buy one turkey.

The goal is to collect 5,000 turkeys this year, but last year the community donated more than 6,000. Mel Trotter officials said they would love to beat that goal this year.