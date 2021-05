The West Michigan Sports Commission announces the new name for its baseball and softball complex: The Meijer Sports Complex. (May 4, 2021)

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Sports Commission has announced its baseball and softball complex in Rockford will now be named the Meijer Sports Complex.

At a private dedication and ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, WMSC announced Meijer is its new naming rights partner for the sports complex, located at 3300 10 Mile Rd. NE.

Opened in 2014, the complex has eight baseball and softball fields. It has had 96 events and around 170,000 visitors, WMSC said in a Tuesday release.