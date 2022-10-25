ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Sports Commission has announced an $11 million expansion of the Meijer Sports Complex, set to begin construction in 2024.

The decision comes after the past few seasons have shown exceptional growth in visitors and spending, according to WMSC, who owns and operates the complex.

“2022 economic figures blew both 2021 and 2019 out of the water,” said Mike Guswiler, president of WMSC.

During April through October 2022, 11% more teams played at Meijer Sports Complex than the previous year. That meant more people spending money in and around the area. WMSC reports that visitor spending was up 44% from 2021 and 32% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

New features of the expansion will include a new championship softball field, three youth diamond fields, 20 pickleball courts, resurfacing of the Miracle Field, a new concession building, restrooms and expanded storage. It will also bring a new playground area, canopies over all bleacher seating, turf on the Championship baseball field, and 450 additional parking spaces.

“This expansion will deliver much-needed gender parity by adding new diamond fields for softball, as well as address the explosive growth of the sport of pickleball,” said Guswiler.

The expansion is set to grow into the remaining land south of the complex. It is estimated that it will be able to accommodate 200 more teams per year and bring in an additional $1 million in visitor spending annually.

The $11 million is expected to be raised through a “Winning Streak” fundraising campaign from both private and public funds beginning this fall, said WMSC. It hopes to be finished with fundraising and begin construction by 2024.

For more information, visit the WMSC “Winning Streak” website.