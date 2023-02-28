WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer’s mPerks program rolled out a new points structure Tuesday at stores across West Michigan.

“They wanted more ways that they could use those points: how they want it and when they want it,” said Derek Steele, Meijer’s vice president of customer strategy. “They wanted to have more fun: earn in different ways and earn on every trip that they’ve made with us.”

The popular Michigan-based grocery chain’s free rewards program now allows customers to earn points for every dollar spent. Additionally, shoppers will earn 1,000 mPerks points for every filled prescription. Previously it was 1,000 points for every five filled prescriptions.

Points will now expire after 95 days — not 45 — and shoppers will be able to select how they would like to redeem their points, including discounts on gas and groceries.

“If you had a month maybe when you went on a vacation or something like that and you weren’t spending your time in Meijer, you might lose out the opportunity to earn those points,” Steele said.

MPerks is a free program. Meijer said those who have existing accounts will automatically roll over to the new points structure.