Meijer: No plans to close stores; suspends some services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says it has no plans to close any stores, but it will suspend service at certain areas, including meat, fish and deli.

The move will allow workers to prepare those items to be sold in self-serve refrigerated cases, the West Michigan-based company said.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the products they need,” Meijer tweeted.

Stores of the across the country have been flocked by people stocking up supplies amid coronavirus concerns.

Other stores have been adjusting as well.

As one example, the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids is no longer accepting empty bottles and cans, citing COVID-19.