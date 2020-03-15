Closings & Delays
There are currently 465 active closings. Click for more details.

Meijer: No plans to close stores; suspends some services

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer says it has no plans to close any stores, but it will suspend service at certain areas, including meat, fish and deli.

The move will allow workers to prepare those items to be sold in self-serve refrigerated cases, the West Michigan-based company said.

“Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the products they need,” Meijer tweeted.

Stores of the across the country have been flocked by people stocking up supplies amid coronavirus concerns.

Other stores have been adjusting as well. 

As one example, the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids is no longer accepting empty bottles and cans, citing COVID-19.

A photo of the notice at the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids. (March 14, 2020)
A photo of the notice at the D&W Fresh Market in East Grand Rapids. (March 14, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 