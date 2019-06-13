Meijer LPGA Classic opens new Family Care Area

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend’s Meijer LPGA Classic is blazing a trail for mothers and families of young children.

It’s adding a Family Care Area, built with all the comforts of home in mind. It’s a place for moms, dads, kids and babies.

“That’s why we call it the Family Care Area because there are specific rooms for breast feeding, nursing and there are specific rooms for baby changing, moms and dads can be in there,” Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic, explained.

It’s the first time an area like this has been offered to families attending an LPGA tournament.

There are diaper changing rooms and private lactation rooms for breastfeeding women wired with electricity for moms who need to pump.

“I’ve nursed in a lot of bathrooms, I’ve nursed in hallways, I’ve nursed in the back of buildings,” Rockford mother of three Megan Steinebach said.

After getting creative through the years, she was happy to be able to take advantage of the lactation room. So was her 2-month-old daughter Zoe.

“It’s just so nice ’cause it’s air conditioned. Right now I didn’t have to take my other kids in with me but it’s nice ’cause if you have other kids with you, you can just take them right in there. You don’t have to worry about them running off,” Steinebach said.

The new Family Care Area at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont for the Meijer LPGA Classic. (June 12, 2019)

Five thousand children attended each day of the Meijer LPGA Classic last year. The need prompted requests for a care area, and the Classic responded.

“We had some comments about where can we breastfeed children, babies,” Cooper said.

Without a blueprint to follow, organizers teamed with Kimberly-Clark — the maker of Huggies diapers — to design the Family Care Area. They hope it helps young families feel at home.

“Makes the little ones happy because they can actually get a full nursing session in without being too hot and being bothered by all the noises and distractions. It’s been absolutely wonderful,” Steinebach said.

You can find the Family Care Area at Blythefield Country Club next to the Discovery Land area for kids.