PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help run the annual LPGA Classic.

This year’s LPGA Classic will be held from June 13 to June 19 at Blythefield Country Club in Plainfield Township.

Volunteers can fill roles on 20 different committees for the event including Standard Bearers, Discovery Land, Transportation and full-scale Hospitality. There will also be a “General Volunteer” position that covers many different parts of the event.

The Meijer LPGA Classic plans to host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers over four days to play 72 holes. Proceeds from the tournament and other festivities during the week will benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program that “restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest,” according to a press release.

It costs $30 to volunteer for the event, which covers two official tournament golf shirts, one hat or visor, four weekly grounds passes for friends and family, and meals and drinks during your shift. The volunteer badge also works as a weekly grounds pass and parking pass.

To sign up to volunteer, select a time slot at the Meijer LPGA website and Volunteer Services will send you to a location that needs your help when you arrive. Meijer is encouraging volunteers to register early since committees and shift times are first-come, first-served.

Last year, the LPGA tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries. All seven tournaments have raised more than $8.5 million for the Simply Give program.