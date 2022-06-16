PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give started at Bylthefield Country Club Thursday morning.

This is the eighth year of this official LPGA Tour event and will feature 144 of the top female golfers in the world.

Defending champion and world No. 2 Nelly Korda will face tough competition with nine of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings will tee off. Brooke Henderson has won the event multiple times, both in 2017 and 2019.

The popular golfing event brings thousands of spectators to the Belmont area. This year the Classic will spread its Grand Taste experience throughout the 18-hole course. It will offer new and more diverse cuisine from local restaurants.

Additionally, a new J. Brewer’s food tent will be featured on the fourth fairway. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat experience are sold out for Friday and Saturday already.

Kids ages 17 and under get in free with a valid ticketed adult and fathers will also gain free admission on Sunday as the tour recognizes Father’s Day. Daily tickets are available for purchase for $10.