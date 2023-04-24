PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic says fan-favorite features will return this year, including the Grand Taste concessions and the Family Care Area and Discovery Land for kids.

The Meijer LPGA Classic runs June 15 to June 18 at Blythefield Country Club north of Grand Rapids. Kids age 17 and younger get in free if they’re with an adult who bought a ticket.

“Meijer is a family company that’s committed to meeting the needs of families across the Midwest, and that commitment extends to the Meijer LPGA Classic,” Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring back the family-focused elements of our event that children love and adults appreciate, as well as add a few new things to make this our most memorable tournament yet.”

Discovery Land near the 18th fairway is a place for kids to mee Universal Studios and “Wimee’s Words” characters, participate in activities from the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, make cards and play lawn games. Their parents can watch the tournament on TVs and see the 18th tee.

There will be two Family Care Areas this year. Air conditioned tents will offer a place to feed babies and change diapers and a waiting area. One will be next to Discovery Land near the 18th fairway and the other will be on the 16th fairway.

At the four Grand Taste Concessions, every menu item is $4 or less. There will be $4 cheeseburgers, $2 hotdogs and $1 Meijer Purple Cow ice cream. Grand Taste stands are near the 10th tee, 16th fairway, 18th tee and 18th green.

The Meijer LPGA Classic benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports food pantries in the Midwest.