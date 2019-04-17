Meijer Gardens welcomes 12 millionth guest Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Barb Somsara is celebrated as the 12 millionth visitor to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in metro Grand Rapids. (April 17, 2019) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park welcomed its 12 millionth guest Wednesday afternoon.

That guest was Barb Somsara of Livonia, who was visiting with her sisters. Somsara said she was surprised when David Hooker, president and CEO of Meijer Gardens, welcomed her and presented her with a gift basket that included books, wine, tickets to the upcoming summer concert series and an annual membership.

"I got my money out thinking, boy, this is highly personal, and I thought, ‘OK, I'll pay him.’ He introduced himself and shook my hand and I got that wonderful surprise. I'm still shocked,” Somsara said, laughing.

Meijer Gardens is undergoing a $115 million expansion project titled “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love.” The construction hasn't stopped a record number of people from coming to this year's annual Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition.

An average of about 650,000 visitors come to the gardens, which opened in 1995, each year.