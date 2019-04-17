Kent County

Meijer Gardens welcomes 12 millionth guest

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 05:22 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 05:22 PM EDT

Meijer Gardens welcomes 12 millionth guest

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park welcomed its 12 millionth guest Wednesday afternoon.

That guest was Barb Somsara of Livonia, who was visiting with her sisters. Somsara said she was surprised when David Hooker, president and CEO of Meijer Gardens, welcomed her and presented her with a gift basket that included books, wine, tickets to the upcoming summer concert series and an annual membership.

"I got my money out thinking, boy, this is highly personal, and I thought, ‘OK, I'll pay him.’ He introduced himself and shook my hand and I got that wonderful surprise. I'm still shocked,” Somsara said, laughing.

Meijer Gardens is undergoing a $115 million expansion project titled “Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love.” The construction hasn't stopped a record number of people from coming to this year's annual Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition.

An average of about 650,000 visitors come to the gardens, which opened in 1995, each year. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries