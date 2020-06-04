Meijer Gardens to reopen Monday with precautions

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will reopen at 9 a.m. Monday with safety precautions.

The popular cultural attraction closed on March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many virus-related restrictions are being lifted on Monday.

The gardens say there will be extensive signage and wayfinding icons to help people keep their distance from each other. However, they are hoping their patrons will voluntarily follow state and federal safety regulations.

Operators say certain areas within the main building and outside grounds will remain closed at this time because of social distancing concerns.

In a news release, the organization says it has suffered significant financial losses that will likely take years to completely recover. But it noted many businesses permanently closed during this time and many organizations were damaged during the Saturday night riots in Grand Rapids.

“During this most difficult time, it has been a privilege for me to be in a position to see how so many kind, passionate and dedicated people from all walks of life have come together to unite and sustain Meijer Gardens,” said President and CEO David Hooker in a release.

The organization says its upcoming exhibition, “George Segal: Body Language” will be opening shortly.

Members who were active as of March 13 can extend their membership free-of-charge. This one-time offer is good through June 30.

More information about safety precautions can be found online.