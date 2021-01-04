Meijer Gardens to host soft opening for new Welcome Center

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is hosting a soft opening for its new Welcome Center next week.

Leaders say the event will take place Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. The new 69,000 square foot expansion is a part of a $115 million project to enhance the experience at Meijer Gardens.

Meijer Gardens notes that the event is a soft opening as all areas of the building won’t be open until the fall.

The Welcome Center will be a place for guests to purchase tickets and memberships, watch orientation film and get information about visits. The center includes two levels, a main level and a courtyard level.