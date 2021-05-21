Meijer Gardens summer concerts to be announced June 14

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will announce next month the artist lineup, dates and prices for its summer concert series.

The park said more details about the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens will be announced on Monday, June 14.

Members of Meijer Gardens will be able to purchase tickets during a two-week pre-sale starting on at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. Tickets will be available to the general public starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

All tickets will be sold online at eTix.com or by calling 1.800.514.3849.

The Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series will take place in July, August and September, and will include 30 shows. Three of those shows are in partnership with the Grand Rapids Symphony. The lineup will also include The Verve Pipe, O.A.R., Kansas, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama.

More information can be found on Meijer Gardens’ website.