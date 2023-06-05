GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has announced the lineup for its Sunday Strings series.

The series was created by Haijin Choi, Grand Rapids Symphony section violinist, to provide opportunities for chamber music fans to attend events in the summer months. Each concert features a different group performing a variety of classical music from the Baroque era to contemporary compositions.

The series takes place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Huizenga Grand Room on select Sundays in July and August.

Schedule:

July 9 : Featuring “Song of the Lark” by Charles Young, which is written from the perspective of the bird. Performers: Beth Colpean (harp), Chris Kantner (flute), Haijin Choi (violin).

: Featuring “Song of the Lark” by Charles Young, which is written from the perspective of the bird. Performers: Beth Colpean (harp), Chris Kantner (flute), Haijin Choi (violin). July 16: “Intimacy from Baroque and Now” offers selections of Baroque-era chamber music and Gabriel Kahane’s “Come On All You Ghosts,” sharing a similar intimacy to Baroque music. Performers: Gregory Crowell (harpsichord), Audrey Pride (violin), Arturo Ziraldo (viola), Andrew Plaisier (cello), Haijin Choi (violin), Kohl Weisman (baritone).

July 23: "English Landscape with Oboe," with oboe quintet music by Bliss and Finzi, paints a luscious English landscape. Performers: Gabe Renteria (oboe), Letitia Jap (violin), Paul Swantek (viola), Jinn Shin (cello), Haijin Choi (violin).

July 30: "So Human" is inspired by fascinating human nature. Jealousy, fallout from friendship, affair, nostalgia. String Quartet: Kreutzer by Janacek, Punctum by Caroline Shaw, Prussian string quartet by Mozart. Performers: Letitia Jap (violin), Barb Corbato (viola), Jinn Shin (cello), Haijin Choi (violin).

August 6: "Children's Concert" provides a selection of family-friendly songs with sing-a-longs and Ferdinand the Bull, narrated by vocalist Alyssa Bauer. Performers: Alyssa Bauer (voice), Haijin Choi (violin), Gwen Varineau (piano).

August 13: "Home Is Where Your Heart Is"

Dvorak’s Dumky, which he wrote from homesickness while staying in the United States, and Esmail’s Saans, which she wrote for her best friend’s wedding, lead us to where our heart is. Performers: Emily Grabinski (piano), Andrew Plaisier (piano), Haijin Choi (violin).

These performances are free for members and included in general admission for guests.