Meijer Gardens prepares for Summer Concerts series

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts are coming back to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The series starts July 18 and ends in September.

Tickets go on sale for members Saturday at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on July 10 at 9 a.m. There will be 1,900 general admission tickets available for each concert.

Director of Communications John Vanderhaagen says the 28-show lineup came together in just the past couple of weeks.

Many shows come back each year, and this summer includes past acts like Harry Connick Jr. and the Grand Rapids Symphony. There are also several new bands for fans to check out.

Tickets can be purchased at eTix.com, or by calling 1.800.514.etix.

The full lineup can be found on Meijer Gardens’ website.