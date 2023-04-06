GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is looking to bring in some extra help for its busy summer season.

A hiring open house is being held next week for part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs. People who attend the open house will get a chance to learn more about some of the open positions, many of which involve assisting with the popular summer concert experiences.

“Obviously it’s a beautiful environment. You’re coming to a place where a lot of people come for escape and you get to come here to work,” said John VanderHaagen, director of communications at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “That’s one of the things that I love about working here is that my office is 158 acres of beautiful gardens. A world class sculpture collection.”

The hiring open house is happening April 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

“One of the many benefits of working here at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is the ability to walk around, enjoy the grounds, and interact with the close to 750,000 visitors that we have every year,” said VanderHaagen.

People who attend the event will also have the opportunity to enjoy the gardens for free that day. For more information, visit the Frederik Meijer Gardens website.