GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park apologized after long wait times caused disruptions for members trying to buy summer concert tickets Saturday.

Tickets to the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at the gardens went on sale at Etix.com for members Saturday at 9 a.m. Some experienced problems where they were routed to a “longer purchase queue,” causing extended wait times and lost tickets, according to Etix.com.

“Etix understands that increased purchase times negatively impacted the purchasing experience for Meijer Gardens members. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the website said in a statement.

“We take the member experience seriously, and apologize for the difficulty that this caused with some orders … This experience was clearly not what was planned for, nor what we expect from our partners,” Meijer Gardens said, in part, in an email to members.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park said it was looking into other ticket provider options for the future.

Concert tickets go on sale to the general public on May 6 at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com or by calling 800.514.ETIX (3849).