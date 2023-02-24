GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced three shows as part of this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.

The 2023 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens will be held from June to September.

This year’s lineup will include the following three acts: The Wood Brothers with special guests Shovels & Rope on June 18, Buddy Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell” on June 23 and The Swell Season featuring The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard on Aug. 17.

The complete lineup will be announced in April, according to Meijer Gardens.

Tickets will go on sale to Meijer Gardens members on April 22 and then to the general public on Saturday, May 6.