GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has announced the lineup for its summer concert series.

This year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens includes 30 different shows from June 8 through Sept. 15.

Tickets go on presale on April 22 at 9 a.m. for members. On May 6 at 9 a.m., tickets will be open to the public, while members can still save $2 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com or by calling 800.514.ETIX (3849).

This year’s lineup includes a variety of bands and artists. All ticket prices are listed as follows: presale/member/public.

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno | June 8 | $67/$70/$72

O.A.R. | June 11 | $79/$82/$84

Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip | June 15 | $58/$61/$63

Tegan and Sara with Dragonette | June 16 | $59/$62/$64

The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope | June 18 | $48/$51/$53

Peter Frampton | June 19 | $94/$97/$99

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | June 21 | $69/$72/$74

Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable | June 23 | $74/$77/$79

Greensky Bluegrass | June 28 | $64/$67/$69

Umphrey’s McGee | July 2 | $59/$62/$64

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo | July 10 | $48/$51/$53

Tommy Emmanuel, cgp with The Jerry Douglas Band | July 12 | $42/$45/$47

Trombone Shorty + Mavis Staples | July 19 | $80/$83/$85

Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 20 | $78/$81/$83

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station | July 21 | $47/$50/$52

Andy Grammar | July 23 | $52/$55/$57

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward | July 24 | $74/$77/$79

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony | July 26 | $78/$81/$83

The Revivalists + Band of Horses | July 31 | $79/$82/$84

Orville Peck | Aug. 2 | $52/$55/$57

Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’ | Aug. 3 | $89/$92/$94

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman | Aug. 6 | $96/$99/$101

Train with Thunderstorm Artis | Aug. 7 | $100/$103/$105

An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra | Aug. 10 | $48/$51/$53

Three Dog Night | Aug. 13 | $55/$58/$60

The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard | Aug. 17 | $60/$63/$65

Maren Morris with Carter Faith | Aug. 18 | $99/$102/$104

Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr. | Aug. 20 | $65/$68/$70

The Beach Boys | Aug. 21 | $75/$78/$80

Guster | Sept. 15 | $49/$52/$54

For more information, go to meijergardens.org/concerts