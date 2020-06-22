Meijer donates $1.1 million despite canceled tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer announced that its donating $1.1 million toward food pantries in the Midwest, despite West Michigan’s LPGA tournament being canceled this year because of the coronavirus.

Traditionally, Meijer donates proceeds from the tournament to charities. Even though the tournament was called off, Meijer is still donating.

The donation will be divided among more than 435 food pantries across the Midwest.

This donation, will bring Meijers’ donations over the past five years to $6.3 million.

Organizers of the LPGA Classic say the 2021 event is scheduled for June 7 through June 13 at Blythefield Country Club.