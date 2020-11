A crash on northbound US-131 at 44th Street in Wyoming. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Transportation)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation says the right lanes are blocked at northbound US-131 at 44th Street due to a crash.

It was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

NB US-131 at 44th St

Right Lanes Blocked

Due to a Crash

Kent County



Christine Eubanks

11/10/20

15:06



https://t.co/KN48TAOoSp — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) November 10, 2020

The crash happened in Wyoming.

Michigan State Police says there were only minor injuries in the crash.