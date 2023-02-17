Crews work to clean up US-131 near Rockford following a fuel spill in January. (Courtesy of the Michigan Department of Transportation)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The cleanup of a fuel spill on US-131 near Rockford is expected to be complete next week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the daytime cleanup is resuming Monday and will run through Thursday on northbound US-131 at 12 Mile Road.

Restoration is expected to be complete at the end of next week, MDOT said.

Cleanup began after a tanker rolled over on Jan. 24, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel. In the weeks since crews have been digging up the contaminated soil and replacing it will clean dirt and topsoil.

In the spring, MDOT said crews will return to install the right-of-way fence, lay some grass seed and plant trees.