GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state health department is warning about an increase in the amount of people getting sick due to E. coli.

State agencies and local health departments are investigating cases in Kent County, Ottawa County and Oakland County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a Tuesday release.

It said it has received 98 reports of infections due to E. coli this month. It only had 20 cases during the same time period last year.

“While reports of E. coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the MDHHS chief medical executive, said in the release.

She said it is important to practice good hand hygiene and food safety.

If you experience symptoms of E. coli infection, talk to your doctor. MDHHS said symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and a fever.

More information can be found online at the CDC, USDA and MDARD websites.