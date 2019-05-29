MDARD: Don't eat Charley's Chips products sold in W. MI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Undated courtesy images show some of the Charley's Chips Company products the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says consumers should avoid eating. (MDARD)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are warning people to avoid eating products from Wyoming-based Charley's Chips Company, saying the food was produced in an unlicensed and uninspected facility.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says all foods and ingredients from the company have been seized because of "insanitary conditions" at the processing facility.

Consumers are advised to avoid all products produced by the company, also known as Charley's Food Design, Inc. Those products include:

Charley's Fresh Tortilla Chips

Charley's Gourmet Salsa

Charley's House Blend Seasonings

The MDARD says the products may have been sold statewide. The department is working to get a full distribution list from the company. For now, state officials have confirmed the following stores stocked the products:

Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids

Byron Center Meats in Byron Center

Changing Thymes on Chicago Drive in Grandville

D & W Fresh Market in Knapp's Corner, Grand Rapids Township

Green Acres Farm Market on Lake Michigan Drive in West Olive

Horrocks Market in Kentwood

Paula's Market in Tallmadge Township

Sunrise Foods (distributor), Kentwood

MDARD is asking all stores carrying the products to pull them from shelves, store them away from sales areas and contact a state food inspector.

State officials say anyone who has eaten the products and feels ill should seek medical attention immediately. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the MDARD Customer Service Center at 800.292.3939 during regular business hours.