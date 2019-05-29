MDARD: Don't eat Charley's Chips products sold in W. MI
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are warning people to avoid eating products from Wyoming-based Charley's Chips Company, saying the food was produced in an unlicensed and uninspected facility.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says all foods and ingredients from the company have been seized because of "insanitary conditions" at the processing facility.
Consumers are advised to avoid all products produced by the company, also known as Charley's Food Design, Inc. Those products include:
- Charley's Fresh Tortilla Chips
- Charley's Gourmet Salsa
- Charley's House Blend Seasonings
The MDARD says the products may have been sold statewide. The department is working to get a full distribution list from the company. For now, state officials have confirmed the following stores stocked the products:
- Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids
- Byron Center Meats in Byron Center
- Changing Thymes on Chicago Drive in Grandville
- D & W Fresh Market in Knapp's Corner, Grand Rapids Township
- Green Acres Farm Market on Lake Michigan Drive in West Olive
- Horrocks Market in Kentwood
- Paula's Market in Tallmadge Township
- Sunrise Foods (distributor), Kentwood
MDARD is asking all stores carrying the products to pull them from shelves, store them away from sales areas and contact a state food inspector.
State officials say anyone who has eaten the products and feels ill should seek medical attention immediately. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the MDARD Customer Service Center at 800.292.3939 during regular business hours.