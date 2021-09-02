Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup on the way, volunteers needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a tradition every year: The Mayors’ Grand River Cleanup is a way to protect the water resources, and it can’t be done without the help of the community.

Kyle Hart with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council says in order to give people flexibility and to respect COVID-19 social distancing measures, this year’s event will take place over a one-week period from Sept. 11 through Sept. 18.

Volunteers can sign up as an individual or in groups to clean up streets, storm drains and streams, along with the Grand River itself.

There are several areas set to be cleaned up throughout the communities of Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Grandville, Walker, Kentwood and East Grand Rapids. WMEAC will provide gloves and bags.

For more information and to register for the cleanup, go to wmeac.org.