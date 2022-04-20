KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kentwood is offering a Community Cleanup Day on May 7 to help people with their spring cleaning.

Kentwood residents can drop off yard waste, trash and even electronics to recycle from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentwood Department of Public Works.

The city’s brush and leaf drop-off site will stay open through May 27, Monday through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Drop-off sites accept yard waste like brush, sticks, tree limbs, logs, leaves and grass clippings. Leaves should be loose and not in bags when dropped off.

“We encourage residents who are decluttering their homes this season to take advantage of these free collection services.” said Chad Griffin, Department of Public Works director.

Only Kentwood residents can participate in cleanup day and drop-off services. Public Works staff will check IDs for residency and direct traffic clow when entering the drive off Breton Avenue for drop-off service.

Donation items and household hazardous materials will not be accepted this year. If you need to get rid of those items, use the Kent County Department of Public Works’ SafeChem program at Kentwood’s DPW facility on Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.