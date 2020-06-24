Massive airport layoff impacts 55 GRR employees

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Swissport says 55 of its employees working at Gerald R. Ford International Airport are a part of a massive layoff.

Swissport, which provides ground and cargo handling services at airports, says it can’t predict how long the layoff will be but is expecting it to be permanent

The massive layoff comes after COVID-19 impacted air travel around the world. The company says it was unable to provide a 60-day notice under the federal WARN Act because the travel impact was unexpected.

The 55 employees include 24 passenger service agents and 28 baggage and ramp handling agents.

Layoffs began at the end of April, Swissport says. Other notices that are required under state law were sent out June 17.