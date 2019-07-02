Masked suspect attacks 2 inside Kentwood apartment

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood detectives are trying to track down a masked suspect who slipped in to an apartment and attacked two people inside, stabbing one of them multiple times.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at Wingate Apartments off 32nd Street SE and Shaffer Avenue SE in Kentwood.

Detectives believe the attacker into the second-floor apartment through an unlocked slider door. Police say one of the female victims got into a struggle with the suspect and was stabbed multiple times. The other victim was punched in the face, investigators say.

Police say the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital where her condition is stable. Detectives say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers say the suspect ran before police arrived. Officers tried to track him down with a K-9, with no success.

During the struggle, part of the attacker’s mask was pulled down, detectives say. He’s described as a black male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing all black clothing, including a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Authorities are advising all residents in the area to keep their windows and doors locked and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to contact Kentwood detectives at 616.656.6600 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.