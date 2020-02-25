Marge’s Donut Den serves thousands of paczki on Fat Tuesday

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Some call it the Black Friday of the baking industry.

Fat Tuesday gives sweet-toothed Michiganders reason to rejoice as paczki return to the shelves of supermarkets, gas stations and bakeries across the region.

Marge’s Donut Den in Wyoming is one such bakery severing up paczki Tuesday. Marge Wilson says the work doesn’t start on Fat Tuesday — it takes days of preparation.

“We work so hard to accommodate as many customers as we can today,” Wilson said. “We have made thousands of paczki and will continue to make them all day.”

Marge’s opened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for the earliest risers and plans to remain open until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“We figure by that point most everyone who wants paczki will have had time to get one or two,” Wilson said. “Not only that, but we are all about ready to collapse at that point.”

Wilson explains how the community comes together to enjoy the Polish celebration.

“We couldn’t do it without our entire staff and volunteers as well,” Wilson said. “They make all this possible, from our staff to volunteers and even musicians, they make it all happen.”

Marge’s Donut Den offers paczki in twelve assorted flavors from the traditional prune to apricot as well as glazed or powdered.

Paczki at Marge’s are $1.35 for one and $15 for a box.