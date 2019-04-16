March was Ford Airport's busiest month ever Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. [ + - ] Video

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport said March was its busiest month ever.

More than 341,000 people flew through the metro Grand Rapids airport last month, an increase of more than 14% over March 2018.

Ford Airport has been breaking passenger records a lot lately. In 2009, 1.7 million passengers flew through the airport. That number has increased nearly every year since, finally reaching nearly 3.3 million in 2018.

"The old-school Ford Airport … where we were a pricier airport and we didn't have a lot of low costs carriers like the Southwest, Allegiant, Frontier, now we have all of those and we are adding more flights with them and so prices are competitive. People are not flying out of Detroit and Chicago, which is good for us. They are supporting their local airport," Ford Airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez said

So far in 2019, more than 871,000 passengers have flown through the airport, its best first quarter ever.