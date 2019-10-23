Maranda to receive 2019 Education Advocacy Award

A July 25, 2019 photo shows Maranda with thousands of people at the Park Party at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids. (Mike Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOTV 4 Women host Maranda will be receiving the Kent Intermediate Association of School Boards’ 2019 Education Advocacy Award.

Maranda is being recognized for her contributions to children and families in West Michigan at the KIASB’s annual dinner Thursday night. The award is given annually to a person who contributes to the education and well-being of students, according to the KIASB.

Maranda hosts the daily half-hour program “Where You Live” on WOTV. She is also known for her annual Park Parties, which marked its 25th year this summer.

In July, Maranda was announced as this year’s Education Advocacy Award recipient at the Park Party in Grand Rapids’ Garfield Park.