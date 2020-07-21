Man who stole 89 guns gets 4 decades in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who stole dozens of guns from a Cedar Springs store nearly three years ago and then threatened witnesses will spend 42 years in a federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff called 40-year-old Charles Skipp a “one-man crime spree” as she handed down his sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids said in a Tuesday release.

The release said Skipp, who was indicted in October, pleaded guilty in February to 10 federal felonies:

Being a felon in possession of firearms,

Stealing firearms from a licensed firearm dealer,

Retaliating against a witness,

Discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence,

Knowing transfer of firearms for use in a crime of violence,

Aiding and abetting retaliating against an informant,

Aiding and abetting arson in the commission of a federal felony,

Attempted possession with intent to distribute heroin,

Discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime,

Knowing transfer of a firearm for use in a drug trafficking crime.

The charges are linked to the break-in at the Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs in November 2017. According to court documents, thieves sawed their way through a loading dock door and then into display cases, taking every gun they could get their hands on — 89 of them.

Photos from federal court records show where thieves sawed into Cedar Springs Family Farm and Home from which 89 guns were stolen in November 2017.

Photos from federal court records show a destroyed display case at Cedar Springs Family Farm and Home from which 89 guns were stolen in November 2017.

Many of those guns have never been recovered.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also says after the break-in, in an attempt to keep from getting caught, Skipp shot at the witnesses’ home and then set it on fire.

He also used one of the stolen guns to shoot a drug dealer during a robbery, authorities say.

“The 42-year sentence sends an unmistakable message to anyone else who might embark on a way of life in which one dangerous crime begets another and so on: Your spree will end with you in prison for decades; so don’t even start,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said in a statement.

Before the Cedar Springs break-in, Skipp already has a criminal history that included weapons, assaulted and armed robbery convictions.